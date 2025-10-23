Planned ISWAP Attacks: Tensions In Ondo, Kogi Over DSS Alert

The Ondo and Kogi state governments yesterday assured residents of protection amid heightened tensions over the leaked security alert issued by the Department of State Services (DSS) on planned coordinated attacks in the states by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

In a confidential letter to the Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade Akure on Monday the DSS warned of “imminent attacks” by the terrorists and urged increased surveillance, heightened surveillance and troop deployment in vulnerable areas.

The classified memo listed the targeted communities in Ondo as EritiAkoko and Oyin-Akoko in the Akoko North-West Local Government Area, as well as Owo, headquarters of the Owo Local Government Area. Ajanaku said the DSS’ security alert was a routine intelligence report shared among security agencies.

According to the alert, the terrorist group has already placed soft targets in the identified areas under surveillance. It said “Intelligence confirmed plans by members of ISWAP to carry out coordinated attacks on communities in Ondo and Kogi States anytime soon.

“The level of security alertness across the identified communities should be immediately scaled up to prevent loss of life and property.” The alert comes barely three years after the June 2022 massacre at St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, where over 40 worshippers were killed by suspected ISWAP terrorists — an incident that shocked the nation and exposed the reach of terrorism beyond the North East.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, and his Kogi counterpart, Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed the classified memo, but they, however, said they had taken proactive measures to frustrate any terrorist attacks in their states.

Ajanaku said: “These intelligence reports often contain varying levels of threat assessment and are used in joint operations by security agencies to enhance vigilance and take proactive measures. “The public can be assured that these reports are being acted upon by the government and relevant security agencies, and necessary precautions are being taken to ensure safety and security.

“The emphasis remains on maintaining vigilance and cooperation between security agencies and the government to prevent and respond to any potential threats.” In a statement, Fanwo said the state government regards the intelligence report as a step towards victory. He said: “The report itself is evidence that our security agencies are alive to their responsibilities.

“We commend the DSS for their vigilance and for providing early intelligence capable of preventing such evil plans from being executed.” Meanwhile, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, held a security meeting and community engagement session with stakeholders from the Akoko region— Ikare and Iwaro-Oka – following the security alert.