Planned Food Prices Crash: Commercial Farmers Make Case To FG

Commercial farmers have urged the Federal Government to buy farm produce from them before crashing the food prices. The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, had reassured the farmers that President Tinubu’s aimed to lower transport costs and ensure safe passage of farm produce through major routes, which will help address high cost of food.

It added that the government was also launching programmes like the Farmer Soil Health Scheme and cooperative reforms aimed at boosting productivity and improving livelihoods sustainably. Stakeholders are encouraged to view this as a supportive measure to stabilize the market and secure a steady food supply, rather than an abrupt price crash that threatens producers’ capacity for future production.

The government emphasizes a balanced approach to food price management, ensuring affordability for consumers while safeguarding farmers’ interests for continued agricultural growth and food security in Nigeria. This assurance is aimed at allaying fears among corn companies and other agricultural producers who play a key role in the country’s food supply chain.

However, in an interview, the Chief Executive Officer of Tukunyar Gwari Seed Nigeria Limited in Kaduna state, Aminu Nuhu, said Tinubu should consider making the Federal Government buy farm produce from farmers before ordering price crash. Speaking on behalf of 10 other commercial lead farmers in Kaduna state, Nuhu observed that since farmers bought farm inputs, including fertilizers, sprays, etc at high prices from the open market, it is not ideal for them to be forced to sell the produce at reduced prices.

According to him, farmers’ current stock positions are high and selling at prevailing prices may not give them the opportunity to afford inputs for next planting season. He said the 10 companies with a total unsold stock of over 24,300 metric tons of maize and other seeds as of August 2025 were cautious about releasing their stock because the returns may be insufficient to cover the cost of inputs needed to sustain production for the next season.

“We bought fertilisers and other farm inputs at high prices. Government should rather buy off these stock from us and then sell to the people at any price it deems fit. Government should provide enough and affordable inputs for farmers. If this is done, farmers will not sell the produce at exorbitant prices.” Nuhu noted.