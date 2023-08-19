Plang Lauds Tinubu For Lalong’s Appointment As Minister Of Labour And Employment

A Senator representing Plateau Central and Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment and Productivity, Sen. Diket Plang has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of the former Governor of the State, Mr Simon Lalong, as the Minister of Labour and Employment.

Senator Plang, in a signed statement, said the choice of Lalong for the ministry was a well-deserved appointment considering his personality and pedigree as an astute politician, administrator, former legislator, and lawyer, adding that the governor will definitely bring his experiences to bear in repositioning the ministry.

“Former Governor Lalong is known for his wefaristic posture, and as the Minister for Labour and Employment, I am optimistic that he would improve on the relationship between the civil servants and the government.

“As someone who has legislative, executive, and judicial experience, he should be in a position to harmonize and put all employers of labour on a sound footing for a progressive, egalitarian, and purposeful administration for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated that the portfolio assigned to him at this material time when there is a need for cordial relationships and an understanding of the present economic reality in the country between the government and organized labour is a demonstration of the firm belief of President Tinubu in the ability of Mr Lalong to midwife a good relationship and be a stabilizing force in this regard.

“The choice of former Governor Simon Bako Lalong for this sensitive position is a welcome development. As governor of Plateau State, he maintained a good and cordial relationship with the civil servants throughout his eight years in office; salaries were paid promptly hence why he earned the sobriquet “Governor Alert”.

“I am of the conviction that the former governor will replicate this at the centre and bring his experience to bear in this regard. He is a man who believes in dialogue as a means of conflict resolution,” he said.