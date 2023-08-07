Plang Hails Tinubu For Lalong’s Ministerial Nomination

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Senator Representing Plateau Central in Plateau State, Senator Diket Plang, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating the former governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, as a minister.

Senator Plang in a Press statement issued in Jos on Monday described the former governor as a perk in a round hole, stated that Lalong has contributed immensely to the political evolution of the APC and is one of the stalwarts that gave the party a lifeline in the recent general election.

The Senator mentioned that, as a proven leader, grassroots mobilizer, and astute administrator, former Governor Lalong will add value to the Tinubu-led administration and help redirect the ship of the country to the path of progress and development.

“Former Governor Lalong is a compassionate, very humble, dynamic, and accommodating leader. As the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the recent election, Lalong demonstrated courage and capacity. His steadfastness as the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum cannot be disputed; he was very cohesive and patriotic on the issue of unity.”

According to him, the choice of former Governor Lalong as a minister is apt, in the right direction, and a good omen for both Plateau State and the entire country, adding that Lalong has always demonstrated his capacity and willingness to deliver on any given appointment.

“I want to thank Mr President for his reward system, especially for those who worked for the success of the party. With this appointment, we are confident that the former Governor will bring his experience in governance to bear and contribute positively to this administration.

“Also, the President has equally demonstrated his concern and passion for Plateau State and renewed the confidence of the APC family in the State. We believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we believe in his renewed hope, and we are willing to give him the maximum cooperation.”

Senator Plang, therefore enjoined Nigerians, irrespective of creed, religion, and tribal affiliations, to give President Tinubu adequate support in his efforts to take the country out of the woods and reposition it for greatness and development, adding that the team of ministers assembled so far is capable of complementing the president’s efforts.