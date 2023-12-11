Plang, Gyang Mourn Ex-Plateau Head Of Service President, Gindiri Old Students Association

The Chairman Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity who is also the Senator representing Plateau Central of Plateau State, Senator Diket Plang, has expressed shock over the disheartening news of the sudden demise of the immediate past Head of Service of Plateau State and President of the Gindiri Old Students Association where I’m a member, Engineer Sunday Chong Hyat mni.

Also, Senator Istifanus Gyang who represented Plateau North in the National Assembly said the sudden death of Engr. Sunday Hyat came with utter shock and disbelief.

Senator Plang, in a signed statement, described the former Head of Service as a consummate season administrator who left an indelible mark in the state civil service before his retirement early this year.

He stated that Hyat dedicated his life to serving Plateau State through the state civil service with indefatigable commitment and professionalism.

According to him, his death was a painful loss to the people of Plateau State, especially the civil servants whom he mentored while in active service adding that Hyat was also a disciplined and dedicated personality with unparallel comportment worthy of emulation.

“Apart from this, the late Hyat was an embodiment of humility, an agent of peace and humanitarian service hence he was elected as the National President of the Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA), an assignment he handled with all sense of responsibility before his demise last Friday.

“I, therefore, condole with the Hyat family, the people of Ganawuri, GOSA, and the people of Plateau State over the sad loss of this illustrious son who served the state and humanity and retired meritoriously. May the Almighty God rest his soul and grant his family the fortitude to bear the huge void,” the Senator said.

Senator Plang said he will be greatly missed by friends and relatives, praying for the repose of his soul and strength and solace for the family in this difficult, sad, and devastating time.

Meanwhile, Senator Gyang who was a colleague and neighbour to the late Hyat for many years testifies of his amiable, calm, humble, gentlemanly disposition and one who demonstrated resourcefulness, diligence, and excellence in service that saw him rising to the zenith of the civil service as Head of Service, Plateau State.

He said Hyat’s life was one that profited and added immense value to Plateau State, Aten nation, Jiyep Hwolshe community, and much more.

He added that Hyat’s shall be greatly missed for his encouraging presence and amazing impact.

Senator Gyang prays to God to comfort Hyat’s wife, children, aged mother, siblings, the Atar Aten and Aten nation, GOSA, Jiyep community, and Plateau State over his painful demise.