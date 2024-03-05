Plang Condemns Recent High-Profile Killings In Plateau

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour, Employment, and Productivity, and Vice Chairman of Federal Character, Senator Diket Plang, have condemned the gruesome murder of the former member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Muchen, and other high-profile killings.

Senator Plang, who frowned at the spate of killings, kidnappings, and other acts of criminality in the state in recent times, said the abduction of the former state lawmaker and his eventual killing by his abductors without any demand for ransom or contact with the family was worrisome and barbaric.

“While the state is yet to recover from the killing of the former spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Hon. Slyvanus Namang, and a businessman Mr. Sunny Okonkwo in Pankshin local government area of the state, a former state lawmaker was also cut down in his prime last week in Bokkos. The unfortunate development is quite disheartening and requires urgent attention to tame the ugly trend.

“The killing of Hon. Sunday Muchen and others was painful considering the circumstances surrounding their deaths; Machen was kidnapped, and no ransom was demanded only for the undesirable elements to kill him and dump his body somewhere in the bush. This is inhuman and a threat to the peace of the state,” he said.

Senator Plang, who is the Senator representing Plateau Central of Plateau State, called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the recent heinous acts in the state, adding that the ugly trend requires a swift response.

He described the late Hon. Sunday Muchen as an astute politician and businessman who had contributed immensely to his constituency and the state at large as a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly and a businessman, adding that he would be greatly missed by relatives, friends, and political associates.

Senator Plang, therefore, expressed his heartfelt condolences to his family and prayed that God grant him eternal rest.