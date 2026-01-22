Planetary Health Diet: Nigeria Must Rethink Food, Technology, Survival –Experts

As Nigeria battles a surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) alongside worsening environmental degradation, health and environmental experts are warning that the way food is produced, processed and consumed has become a silent but deadly threat.

From rising cases of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases to polluted ecosystems and climate stress, the verdict from experts is clear: technology-driven food systems designed for profit, not health, are harming both people and the planet.

This was the central message at a training on Effective Reporting of Planetary Health Diet for Nigerian Journalists organised by Renevlyn Development Initiative (RDI) on Thursday, January 15 in Ikeja, Lagos.

The event brought journalists together with health, environmental and media experts to interrogate how modern food systems are fuelling needless deaths—and how a shift to a Planetary Health Diet (PHD) could reverse the trend.

Technology, food and the NCD explosion

Experts at the training traced the crisis to the unchecked use of technology in food production and processing. While technology once improved food security, it has increasingly been deployed to maximise profit through ultra-processed foods, chemical-laden farming and aggressive marketing of sugary drinks and convenience meals.

Veteran journalist Tope Oluwaleye explained that traditional diets sustained generations, but the intrusion of harmful production practices has altered what people eat.

“What is familiar to us is what we’ve been consuming from ages past. Nobody will say it was not good. But the growing trend of technology around food production, with all these chemicals, means there should be limitations to what we consume,” he said.

He warned that extreme practices—such as using paracetamol to boil meat—reflect how far food safety has been compromised. “We need to eat right to nourish ourselves and sustain the environment. It’s not that our food was bad; the system has changed,” Oluwaleye added.

The consequences are stark. According to data shared at the event, NCDs now account for about 30 per cent of annual deaths in Nigeria. In 2020 alone, NCDs were responsible for over 617,000 deaths, many of them premature and among young people—conditions once considered rare in Africa.

What is a Planetary Health Diet?

At the heart of the proposed solution is the Planetary Health Diet, a science-backed dietary pattern popularised by the EAT-Lancet Commission.

It emphasises plant-based foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes, while significantly reducing red meat, processed foods, added sugars and unhealthy fats. Mr Philip Jakpor, Executive Director of Renevlyn Development Initiative, described it simply: “A health diet that is healthy for consumers, healthy for the environment and healthy for the climate.”

Jakpor explained that diets richer in fibre and vegetables not only lower the risk of diabetes, obesity, cancers and heart disease, but are also gentler on the environment. “Growing plant-based foods does not harm the planet the way meat-based and ultraprocessed foods do,” he said.

Profit, junk food and a broken system A recurring theme was how food industries promote unhealthy diets for profit, especially targeting young people. “We live in a system where wholesome foods—fruits and vegetables—are expensive, while junk foods are cheap,” Jakpor noted.

“Something is fundamentally wrong.” He blamed powerful food corporations for shaping consumer behaviour through marketing, making sugary drinks and processed snacks appear normal. “Many young people believe they can’t eat without soda or added sugar. This is an industry-driven mindset,” he said.

Making healthy food affordable

Experts acknowledged that cost remains a major barrier to adopting healthier diets. The solution, they argued, lies in policy reforms.

Proposed measures include taxing sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods, redirecting subsidies toward sustainable agriculture, supporting local farmers, and reducing post-harvest losses that make fruits and vegetables rot quickly.

“If policymakers understand that healthy citizens are critical to national development, then it becomes easier to make healthy foods cheaper and unhealthy ones more expensive,” Jakpor said.

The media and government’s role

Speakers stressed that journalists play a crucial role in driving change. Oluwaleye urged reporters to present facts creatively to reach resistant audiences.

“Facts are sacred. If you present the facts in a way that shows people it’s for their benefit, minds will change—maybe not overnight, but gradually,” he said.

RDI called on governments to mainstream Planetary Health Diet principles into food, agriculture and education policies, including school feeding programmes. Experts cited examples from Mexico and European cities where such policies have reduced obesity and improved public health.

As Nigeria confronts rising deaths from diet-related diseases and growing environmental threats, the message from experts is unambiguous: changing what we eat is no longer optional.

The Planetary Health Diet, they argue, offers a path to longer lives, lower healthcare costs and a healthier planet—if governments, media and citizens act decisively. .