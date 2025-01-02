Share

On Thursday, the South Korean Police Force raided the offices of Jeju Air and Muan International Airport as part of the investigation into the deadly crash of a Boeing 737-800 that killed 179 people.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the flight which was en route from Thailand, the flight issued a Mayday call before crash-landing and colliding with a barrier. Only two flight attendants survived the disaster.

Authorities are examining potential causes, including a landing gear malfunction and a bird strike.

Both black boxes have been recovered, with data extraction ongoing. Investigators plan to send the damaged flight data recorder to the United States for further analysis.

Charges of professional negligence resulting in death are being considered, and South Korea is inspecting all 737-800 aircraft in operation within the country.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok called for immediate corrective action if safety issues are uncovered.

The tragedy, the worst aviation disaster in South Korean history, has prompted public mourning.

Families and mourners have left tributes at the crash site and memorial altars, sharing heartfelt messages and traditional offerings to honour the victims.

