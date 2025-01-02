New Telegraph

January 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Plane Crash: S’Korea…

Plane Crash: S’Korea Ban Jeju Air CEO From Leaving Country

The Chief Executive Officer of South Korean airline, Jeju Air, Kim E-bae has been banned from leaving the country from Thursday, January 2, 2024.

New Telegraph recalls that one of the company’s planes veered off the runway last week Sunday, crashed into a wall, and burst into flames killing 179 persons.

READ ALSO

“The… investigation team imposed a travel ban on two individuals, including Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae.” said police in South Jeolla Province, where the crash in Muan City happened.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Why Tinubu Should Review Some Of His Policies, By Shettima
Read Next

Etim-Effiong Married Me Because His Ex Was Not Ready For Marriage – Toyosi
Share
Copy Link
×