Plane Crash: S’Korea Ban Jeju Air CEO From Leaving Country

The Chief Executive Officer of South Korean airline, Jeju Air, Kim E-bae has been banned from leaving the country from Thursday, January 2, 2024.

New Telegraph recalls that one of the company’s planes veered off the runway last week Sunday, crashed into a wall, and burst into flames killing 179 persons.

“The… investigation team imposed a travel ban on two individuals, including Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae.” said police in South Jeolla Province, where the crash in Muan City happened.

