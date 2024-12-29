Share

The Acting President of the South Korea, Choi Sang-mok has expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims of the Jeju Air plane crash, which claimed the lives of 179 people.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the plane veered off the runway, crashed into a wall, and burst into flames.

Choi condoled with the families and vowed comprehensive support. “No words of consolation suffice for the bereaved families,” he said during a visit to Muan.

The plane’s manufacturer, Boeing, stated that it is in contact with Jeju Air regarding the tragedy. Two crew members were rescued from the wreckage, but the remaining missing passengers are now presumed dead.

Boeing said in a statement “We are in contact with Jeju Air regarding flight 2216 and stand ready to support them.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew.”

South Korea’s Ministry of Transport confirmed the aircraft was a 15-year-old twin-engine Boeing 737-800 jet.

Jeju Air’s president, Kim E-bae, also apologised to the bereaved families, stating that the company had not identified any mechanical issues during routine checks.

He pledged to await the findings of the government investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Most of the passengers were holidaymakers returning from a five-day Christmas package tour to Bangkok, according to South Korean news agency Newsis.

Authorities are working to confirm the identities of the victims using the passenger manifest and aircraft seating positions.

The seasonal route between Muan and Bangkok had been operating four times a week since December 8 and was scheduled to run until March 23.

The South Korean emergency office indicated that the plane’s landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.

Witnesses reported hearing a “loud explosion” and seeing sparks in the plane’s engine before the crash.

The passengers included two Thai nationals, while the rest are believed to be South Korean, according to the transportation ministry.

