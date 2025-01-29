Plane Crash In S’Sudan Kills 20, Leaves One Survivor

Share

A plane crash near the oil fields in Unity State, South Sudan, has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 20 people, with one person surviving the accident.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 am local time shortly after the aircraft departed for the capital, Juba.

The Unity State’s Minister for Information, Gatwech Bipal Both, confirmed the crash during a phone interview.

He revealed that the aircraft went down about 500 meters from the airport.

“The plane crashed 500 meters away from the airport. Twenty-one people were on board. As of now, there’s only one survivor,” the minister stated.

The ill-fated plane was chartered by the Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), a leading oil firm, and operated by Light Air Services Aviation Company.

It was reportedly on a routine mission to the oil fields when the accident occurred.

Minister Both expressed the state government’s sorrow over the loss of lives and assured the public of a thorough investigation into the crash.

While the exact cause of the accident remains unknown, initial speculation points to a potential mechanical failure.

“The state government is in deep sorrow by this accident.

“There will be an investigation. Although most people predict that this might be a mechanical collision,” he added.

