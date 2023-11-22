Plan Wisely, Exercise Financial Discipline, First Lady Tells Beneficiaries Of FG’s Interest Free Loans

…lunches rebranded GEEP

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has counselled the beneficiaries of the new interest-free and un-collateralized loans to plan wisely and exercise financial discipline in their businesses.

Sen. Tinubu gave the advice yesterday at the official launch of the rebranded and expanded Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa.

The GEEP programme has now been rechristened as the Renewed Hope Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Programme under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

She said, “My words of advice to those who might secure interest and collateral-free loans through this Programme is that you should plan wisely, exercise financial discipline in managing the funds, invest strategically, be committed to a repayment agreement, and be flexible to be able to navigate the dynamic business landscape.”

While thanking the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, for inviting her to the event, the First Lady noted that the transformative impact that MSMEs could have on the lives of the vulnerable ones in society could not be overemphasized, adding that the enterprises were the bedrock of the economy and therefore, played a crucial role in fostering inclusive growth and providing tangible benefits to those who needed it most, especially women and persons with disability.

“By supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), we empower local entrepreneurs to generate employment thereby offering a lifeline to those struggling to make ends meet. This not only reduces unemployment rates but also enhances the overall well-being of individuals and families.

Small-scale businesses provide a platform for economic empowerment of those with limited resources who can become self-reliant entrepreneurs when equipped with skills and a supportive environment.

It is in this regard, that the rebranding of the three components of this programme is significant. Thus, Tradermoni (now rebranded Owo Oja or Olilanya Ndi Nagbambo or Tallafin Sana’a); Farmermoni (now rebranded Owoagbe or Olilanya Ndi Oru Ugbo or Tallafin Manoma); and Marketmoni (now rebranded Iyaloja or Nne Ahia or Agajin Yan Kasuwa). This rebranding drums home, especially among the womenfolk including traders and farmers, a deeper understanding and actual implication of the programme in our native languages,” she said.

According to her, the programmes were expected to focus, amongst others, on offering interest and collateral-free loans to small-scale entrepreneurs thereby providing financial inclusion and enabling individuals with limited resources to access much-needed capital for entrepreneurial endeavours.

“This democratization of financial resources helps break down barriers and empowers the poor to participate actively in economic activities,” she said.

The Minister in her comments disclosed that the President was in a hurry to change the poverty narratives in the country in the next year.

She said that the N50,000 MSMEs loan handed to the beneficiaries at the event was targeted at 1.5 million people including the vulnerable in the society.

Edu said “We have other programmes that are within that bracket. Some of them are special projects targeted at Nigerians.

I must say that Mr President is in a hurry to change Nigeria for the better within the next year.

“Other projects include the N-Power projects, the homegrown school feeding projects, and the new special vehicle which is the End-Hunger project, by the Grace of God the President will be flagging that off next month.

Beyond this, we are going to also launch other projects that will help young people to get coding skills.

There are several interventions. We are dealing with multidimensional poverty. So that in the end, we would have a nation that is strong under God, that its citizens will beat their chests and s