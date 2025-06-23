Plan International Nigeria Champions Girls’ Rights At Africa Social Impact Summit

Share

Plan International Nigeria, a leading advocate for girls’ rights and gender equality, will return to the Africa Social Impact Summit this year with a strategic emphasis on policy influence, system strengthening, and high-impact partnerships that drive the protection, empowerment, and long-term advancement of girls across the continent, according to a press release.

The statement said that as one of the summit’s theme partners, Plan International Nigeria will be driving strategic discussions on gender equity, inclusive education, and protection, amplifying the urgent need for resilient systems that safeguard and support adolescent girls, particularly in crises, conflict, and recovery.

“At ASIS 4.0, Plan International Nigeria will join highlevel panels and working groups focused on education financing, youth policy, and gender-responsive development.

The organisation will also use the platform to spotlight community-driven stories that reflect the power of long-term, girls-centred interventions and initiatives,” the statement added.

“The development conversation is incomplete if girls are still being left behind,” said Charles Usie, Country Director, Plan International Nigeria.

“ASIS is a space where that reality cannot be ignored. We are here to keep the focus on meaningful change for every girl navigating risk, uncertainty and unequal systems.”

Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, of Sterling One Foundation, said: “Plan International Nigeria plays a critical role in keeping the summit equitable and inclusive.” She further stated: “Plan International Nigeria does more than represent girls.

It defends their place at the centre of every policy conversation. Their presence raises the standard. It reminds every stakeholder that any solution that excludes girls is incomplete by design.”

The Africa Social Impact Summit will be held from July 10 to 11, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

