The Pipeline Professional Association of Nigeria (PLAN), organisers of the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference (NIPITECS), has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the appointment of the Chief Executives of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

These appointments, they said, reflect the President’s commitment to strengthening petroleum sector governance through competence, experience, and professionalism. PLAN stated that it places special emphasis on the appointment of Engr Saidu Aliyu Mohammed as the Authority Chief Executive of the NMDPRA.

These were contained in a statement signed by the President of the Pipeline Professionals’ Association of Nigeria (PLAN), Engr. Ngozi Adeleke. Adeleke said that Engr Mohammed is a highly respected industry leader and a Board of Trustees member of the Pipeline Professional Association of Nigeria.

According to the statement, Engr Saidu Aliyu Mohammed was born on July 17, 1957 in Gombe State. “He went to Government Secondary School, Gombe, and later studied at the North-East College of Arts and Science in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He obtained a degree in Chemical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State. “He spent over 37 years working in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, mainly with NNPC.

During his career, he held many senior positions, including Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Company and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company.

“Engr Mohammed played an important role in shaping Nigeria’s gas sector. He was part of the team that developed the Nigerian Gas Master Plan,” the statement read.

It was added that he contributed to the setup of the West African Gas Pipeline system. “We are proud of the appointments of both Engr Aliyu Mohammed and Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan. We have no doubt that the duo would perform optimally and take the organisations to greater heights.

“On behalf of PLAN, I want to thank President Bola Tinubu for the appointments and we wish to express our support to the administration for it’s various reforms across all sectors,” Adeleke said in the statement.