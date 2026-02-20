Pius Anyim Emerges Leader Of APC In S’East Elders Forum

Former Senate President and e-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF ), Sen Anyim Pius Anyim, has emerged as the leader of the South East All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum.

New Telegraph recalls that former governor of old Abia state, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, had been the leader of the Elders Forum until his demise, leaving the position vacant.

Just recently, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu appointed Anyim as the National Vice Chairman of the APC National Convention, expressing implicit confidence in his ability to manage the affairs of the party during the coming National Convention.

Rising from its meeting at the home of Pius Anyim in Ebony state, the South East Elders Forum, led by Sen Emma Anosik,e resolved, “We the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum after due consultations and brainstorming considered other possible standard bearers of the party in the geopolitical zone and found Sen Anyim Pius Anyim (GCON) as well positioned and eminently qualified to serve as the over all leader of the Forum”

The Forum also considered his track record of achievements in public service and their positive impacts on the socioeconomic and political well-being of the geopolitical zone before arriving at this all-important conclusion.

“The Forum similarly sees Sen Anyim as a level headed Elder statesman who would pilot the ship of the zone towards the re-election of President Ahmed Bola for a second term in office”

The Forum also reiterated its support of the zone towards the reelection of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, noting that it is a done deal.

“We, the members of the Forum, have commenced the regurgitation of the Political system in a bid towards ensuring that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is delivered in the coming general election, and we wish to reassure Mr President that the South East geopolitical zone is solidly behind his reelection”, it stated