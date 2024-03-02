Pitch Awards:New Telegraph’s Ogundiya, Osimhen Top 2024 Nominees

For the third year running, New Telegraph correspondent, Charles Ogundiya, is among the top three nominees for the 10th edition of the Pitch Awards as he was named alongside Johnny Edward (Punch) and Christian Okpara (Guardian) for the Football Journalist of the Year (Print) category.

During a press conference on Thursday, the nominees were announced by the organisers with CAF footballer of the year, Osimhen, who led Napoli to their first Italian title in 33 years, nominated in four categories namely Striker of the Year, King of the Pitch, Sam Okwaraji and Sportsmanship Awards. Joining Osimhen for the Striker of the Year Award are Robert Mizo of Bayelsa United and Victor Boniface of Bayern Leverkusen.

The three nominees for Queen of the Pitch Award are Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Asisat Oshoala while Emeka Obioma (Enyimba) joins Osimhen and Boniface for the King of the Pitch Award. The 25 year old was also nominated for the Sportsmanship Award alongside NPFL board chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye and Kunle Soname, Chairman of Remo Stars FC.

He was also named in the Sam Okwaraji Award for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and patriotism while supporting, sponsoring, playing for, or serving the National Teams. Osimhen battles Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa and Soname for the award. Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala were named the King and Queen of the Pitch last year.

Super Falcons were nominated in the Team of the Year category for their exploits at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, against Nigeria Premier Football League sides, Enyimba of Aba and Remo Stars of Ibadan