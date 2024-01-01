PISE-P: Kalu Denies Rift With S’East Govs, Ohaneze Ndigbo

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has frowned at reports that he is at loggerheads with governors from the southeast region and the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo over the unveiling of the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) initiated by him.

Kalu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabioghiogu described the story as a figment of the author’s imagination saying “To set the record straight, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Kalu is not looking for a fiefdom to exert his control over. For those who know him, he is only passionate about the peace, unity, growth and development of his native region.

“As the true son of Igbo land, Kalu is very much concerned and greatly distressed by the security challenges that have bedevilled the southeastern geopolitical hemisphere of the country for a while now”.

He said “Before the event, Kalu toured every nook and cranny of the country, including his southeast, selling PISE-P to everyone. So, for an event that was eventually attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu represented by his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima; the senator President ably represented by his deputy, Senator Jubrin Barau, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Ph.D; the governors of 5 eastern States including the chairman of Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi who represented the traditional rulers from the South; the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero who represented Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Mohammed Sa’adu Abubakar III; the President-General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu amid an array of stellar personalities from different political, cultural, business and religiously backgrounds, it then defies every logical reasoning to say the talk for peace did not get the desired attention.

“It will be mischievous on the part of the newspaper and the author of the story to feign ignorance of the fact that Governor Hope Uzodinma, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo President-General, Chief Iwuanyanwu who are prominent sons of Igbo land made a declaration and also took turns to eulogize Kalu for the initiative.

“Needless to mention beyond the government officials and the traditional rulers, over 15 billionaires from Igbo land also gathered together in one space for the peace initiative, which was the first of its kind.

“Will it not also be edifying to remind the naysayers that prior to the unveiling, the Abia State government hosted their son, Kalu to a grand civic reception, such that has never been held in the history of opposition politics in the state before?

“The Newspaper forgot that Chief Emeka Offor, Chief Arthur Eze, Chief Allen Onyema, Chief Tony Chukwu, Chief Chika Okafor, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, Ngozi Ekeoma amongst many other worthy sons and daughters of Ndi Igbo have even before the event identified with the project in no small measures.

“All of these leaders supported the peace initiative and pledged to work with PISE-P to achieve peace that had eluded the southeast.

“These purveyors of lies also forgot that the clergymen and the traditional leaders appreciated President Tinubu for remembering Ndi Igbo through PISE-P. How can anyone also forget that all the traders union in Lagos under Igbo-Amaka with over 58 unions attended the programme and accepted to partner with PISE P for peace?

“So, one wonders how Kalu will turn around to pick a fight with his elder brothers and friends who spoke glowingly of him and the PISE-P idea. Has it been heard of anywhere that since the end of the Nigerian civil war in 1970 if not since the 1914 amalgamation of the southern and northern protectorates till date, the leaders of all the regions in Nigeria have gathered physically on any soil in Igbo land for any occasion including peace talks? Yes, only Rt. Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu could do it and by this token, he has broken a jinx.

“Only enemies of peace and haters of the current efforts of the present administration to be as inclusive as possible for Ndi Igbo will sponsor such divisive articles when confidence in the peace we all are longing for has been built through PISE-P.

“Kalu is at home with Uzodinma, the reason he vigorously campaigned for his reelection in November 2023. He is also at peace with all the southeastern governors. PISE-P emphasizes peace. Peace among brothers and sisters. Peace for the development of the South East. Peace for all”, the statement read.