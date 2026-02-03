PISE-P, BKF To Register 5,000 Abia Students For UTME

Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) and the Benjamin Kalu Foundation (BKF) have launched an initiative to support 5,000 Abia students, taking the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Levinus Nwabughiogu, on Tuesday.

The special programme will cover the registration fees for the students drawn from 17 local government areas of the state.

Tagged “Education for Peace”, the initiative is a part of PISE-P’s broader efforts to address socio-economic challenges and promote peace and development in South East Nigeria.

Unveiled in December 2023, PISE-P is an initiative of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, aimed at enhancing the security of the region and promoting peace through non-kinetic means.