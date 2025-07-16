Piracy: NCC Seals Printing Houses, Raids Bookshops In Ibadan

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has sealed some printing houses and seized numerous pirated books from bookshops across Ibadan.

The commission, led by its Director-General (DG), Dr John Asein, represented by the NCC Coordinator, Oyo State, Mrs Oluropo Oke, raided Apata, Mokola and Dugbe areas of Ibadan yesterday. Asein urged creative properties’ owners to familiarise themselves with their rights as provided by the Copyright Act and to lead the fight against piracy and other forms of copyright infringement.

He stated that the inspection was part of the commission’s commitment to strengthen the copyright sector and support the fight against piracy.

This, he said, was to ensure that creators and investors reap adequate benefits from their creativity and investment, respectively. He said some sealed printing houses and raided bookshops lacked proper records of creative works received from authors or publishers. Such acts, he explained, would impede the war against book piracy in Nigeria.