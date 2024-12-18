Piracy/Counterfeiting: NCC Seeks Specialised Lawyers

Share

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) yesterday emphasised the need for more Intellectual Property (IP) specialised lawyers to tackle intellectual property infringements.

Director-General John Asein made the call at the ongoing 2024 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ibadan branch Law Week and 70th Anniversary celebration.

Asein underscored the need for Nigeria to have IP-specialised lawyers capable of navigating the complexities of domestic and international IP Laws, noting that many creators, entrepreneurs and innovators often lack the legal knowledge or resources to protect their IP.

He urged the Bar to establish pro bono programmes or legal clinics to assist unprecedented groups, including local artisans, in understanding and enforcing their IP rights.

According to him, an efficient IP system requires a society that understands and respects intellectual property rights.

The DG said: “Through strategic litigation, lawyers can set important precedents that strengthen the enforcement of IP rights in Nigeria.

“By tackling cases of piracy, counterfeiting, and patent infringement, the Bar can help establish a legal environment where rights owners feel secure in investing in innovation and creativity.

“The recently developed IP policy and strategy must move beyond the Federal Executive Council to actual implementation.

The Bar can play a watchdog role, ensuring accountability and adherence to timelines. Lawyers can facilitate partnerships between academia, government, and the private sector to create hubs of innovation where ideas can be protected and commercialised.”

