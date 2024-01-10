Pique Plans To Return To Football

Gerard Pique, a former Barcelona defender has declared his intention to work as a coach in professional football once again.

Pique made this known on Tuesday via his Twitter account.

January 2023 saw the 36-year-old retire from competitive play.

However, Pique tweeted that he wanted to get back into coaching football.

“After a lot of thought this new year, I’ve decided that I want to return to the sport I miss so much.

“This time, not as a player, but stepping into coaching. I will share more details at the end of the week,” Piqué wrote.

During his remarkable playing career, Pique made 616 appearances for Barcelona and won nine La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, and three UEFA Champions League titles—one of which he shared with Manchester United.

Additionally, he competed for Spain in the 2012 European Championship and the 2010 World Cup.