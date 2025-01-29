PiplePay Launches Future Of Virtual Cards, NFC Payments In Africa

Share

In a major leap for digital payments in Africa, Flurstack Technologies has unveiled PiplePay, a cutting-edge virtual card solution that offers seamless NFC-enabled transactions and global shopping capabilities at the best exchange rates.

Led by CEO Samuel Ntekob, PiplePay is designed to bridge the financial gap for millions across the continent, providing a secure, fast, and accessible way to make purchases online and in-store.

A Game-Changer for Africa’s Digital Economy

With Africa’s rapid adoption of digital finance, PiplePay enters the market as a reliable alternative to traditional banking cards. Unlike conventional debit or credit cards, PiplePay’s virtual cards are easily generated via the app, providing users with:

• NFC Payment Support – Tap-to-pay functionality for fast and secure transactions.

• Global Shopping Access – Use PiplePay anywhere in the world, whether for e-commerce, subscriptions, or retail purchases.

• Best Exchange Rates – Competitive currency conversion rates, making international transactions affordable.

• Enhanced Security – No physical card means reduced risks of theft and fraud.

Empowering African Consumers and Businesses

Speaking on the launch, Samuel Ntekob, CEO of Flurstack Technologies, emphasized the role of PiplePay in driving financial inclusion:

“At Flurstack Technologies, we believe Africans deserve better financial solutions that work seamlessly for global transactions. PiplePay is built to offer secure, borderless, and affordable payments, ensuring users can shop worldwide without limitations.”

How to Get Started with PiplePay

Signing up for PiplePay is simple. Users can download the app, register, and instantly create a virtual card for immediate use. With seamless integration with major e-wallets and banking platforms, the app provides a hassle-free experience for users looking to shop, pay bills, and transact internationally.

A Bright Future for Digital Payments in Africa

As Africa’s fintech landscape continues to evolve, PiplePay sets a new standard for virtual payments. By prioritizing convenience, affordability, and security, Flurstack Technologies is positioning itself as a leader in the continent’s digital finance revolution.

PiplePay is now available for download, offering Africans the freedom to pay globally without banking restrictions.

