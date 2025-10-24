Pipelines: N’Delta Monarchs Task FG On Welfare Of Host Communities

Monarchs of host communities along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) have stressed the need for the Federal Government to take seriously the welfare of their communities to guarantee the safety of the pipelines.

Communities along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline ( TNP) have called on the federal government to take seriously the welfare of the communities to guarantee the safety of the pipelines.

The monarchs who spoke at the stakeholders engagement meeting by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its host communities of Rivers, Abia and Imo States held in Port Harcourt, noted that lately the Federal Government has been recording increase in oil put from the lines courtesy of the job of PINL but lamented that the increases has not affected the lives of the host communities.

The monarchs also called for the empowerment of the traditional institutions to enable them to perform their duties better.

Leading the call, His Majesty, Eze Sergeant Awuse, Paramount Ruler of Emohua in Rivers State, said the well-being of the people must be paramount for maximum peace in the areas and increased output.

“You have been announcing an increase in production, but are there improvements in the welfare of the people of the areas? How much improvement do we have?

“No amount of dramatisation here will give us peace if the government don’t look into the welfare of the area where these incomes are taken from. The well-being of our people is more important. This oil is our own, ” he said.

“Every community would say those who are going to break the pipelines are from your community. How much more ability do we have as traditional rulers? How much power do we think we have?

“Pass our message to the government. Tell them it is time to not only put it into law and give authority to the traditional rulers, but it’s time to implement it because if you don’t implement it, nothing will happen, ” Awuse added.

On his part, the Coordinator, Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, King Samuel Nnee, said the people of the host communities deserve better dividends from the resources on their soil.

He decried the notion that traditional rulers are usually aware of the activities of suspected vandals whenever they occur in communities, urging the government and security agencies to up their game in ensuring peace in the communities.

“It has not been easy with traditional rulers because in our respective communities, when you have bad boys, they say we are responsible.

“When government want to confront traditional rulers or the evil deeds of our people, they say traditional rulers know all the bad people without thinking that the children-most of them, who are well educated, deserve the good things of life which the government has refused to provide for them, so I want to say that the government should help our communities, ” Nnee appealed.

On the responsibility to protect the pipelines and other critical assets, the monarch said the Niger Delta kings need better empowerment from the government at all levels to better perform that responsibility.

“I want to call on the agencies of government to care for the kings because we mean well for them. We’ll join you in this battle, but if we are hungry, we might not be able to do it more effectively.

” I want to urge the companies and the government that the kings of the Niger Delta need a push to work better, and then the government will make progress, ” he added.

While lauding PINL for recognising the place of the traditional institution in their operations, he, however, called on the traditional institution in the Niger Delta not to neglect their primary function of protecting lives and all critical assets in their domain, despite not getting enough support from the authorities.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Comrade Legborsi Yamaabana, who is the spokesperson of, Coalition of Niger Delta Ethnic Youth Leaders, said youths of the region are happy with PINL’s mode of operations, especially in the monthly engagement of communities and relevant stakeholders.

Yamaabana noted that the company’s successes could be attributed to its people-oriented strategies, urging the government to give the company more responsibility.

“You are aware that production has surged; it didn’t happen as a mere coincidence, it happened as a result of concerted effort.

” So because this company has done well thus far, we’ll be calling on the government to give PINL more responsibilities because they have performed so that we’ll continue to enjoy the environmental protection we now have, ” Yamaabana said.

On her part, Dr Patricia Ogbonnaya, who spoke on behalf of the Eze Ekpeye Logbo, King Kevin Anugwo, appealed to the Federal Government to retain the services of PINL because of their operational competence.

She pointed out that the company has identified with the host communities, which has resulted in maximum production output.

“We want to appeal to the Federal Government that if they want these areas to grow, don’t replace PINL with another company.

” We are calling on the Federal Government that you (PINL) have delivered on the job, and so it’s only natural and moral that you give more to them so that they can render more services, ” she stated.

Earlier in his address, the General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement of PINL, Dr Akpos Mezeh, pm announced that the company has finalised plans to kick start the empowerment of 2000 women from the host communities.

Mezeh said the program was focused on small business development, financial literacy, and skills training for women and girls in the host communities.

“The PINL Women Entrepreneurs & Empowerment Initiative has completed data capturing, conducted in Port Harcourt for host communities in Abia, Imo, and Rivers States, and Yenagoa for Bayelsa communities.

This program focuses on small business development, financial literacy, and skills training for women and girls,” Mezeh said.