Pipelines Critical Assets For Nigeria’s Economic Devt – PLAN

The Chairman of the Pipeline Professionals Association of Nigeria (PLAN), Engr. Geoff Onuoha has said that pipelines are critical assets for Nigeria’s economic development and environmental sustainability.

He stated that there is a need to ensure that the pipelines in the country are functional, adding that pipeline challenges in Nigeria should be addressed.

According to him, Nigeria’s economy will improve and the energy sector will boom when pipeline challenges in the country are resolved.

Onuoha, in a statement on Wednesday, also said the association plans to address these challenges and explore innovative solutions in pipeline technology and security during its 8th edition of the Nigeria Pipeline Technology and Security Conference (NIPITECS).

According to him, the conference will bring together stakeholders, including industry leaders, experts, and policymakers from Nigeria, Africa, and the Diaspora to analyse the challenges in the subsector and proffer permanent solutions.

He added that the summit with the theme: “Pipelines – Critical Assets for National Economic Development and Environmental Sustainability,” would take place on November 21-22, 2024, at the Abuja Continental Hotels.

According to him, the event will provide a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of solutions to pressing industry challenges. He encouraged stakeholders to register and participate in the gathering.

He explained that PLAN is a non-profit organization and is dedicated to advancing pipeline technology and security.

Onuoha said: “Attendees can look forward to keynote presentations, panel discussions, and an exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in pipeline technology and services.

“Topics on the agenda include Advances in pipeline design and construction, application of artificial intelligence in pipeline management and sustainable bioremediation practices.

“NIPITECS 2024 also offers unparalleled networking opportunities with C-suite executives and decision-makers in the pipeline sector. Distinguished sponsors and exhibitors include NNPC Limited, Prime Sources Limited, Oilserv Group, NLNG, Intero Integrity, and many others.

“Mark your calendars for November 21-22, 2024, and join the conversation on pipeline technology and security.”

