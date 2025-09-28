Pipeline Surveillance: PINL Appreciates Host Communities For Collaboration

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has expressed appreciation to host communities of oil and gas pipelines in Bayelsa State for their cooperation, which helped the company achieve zero infractions on the Trans Niger Pipeline during the period under review.

General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement at PINL, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, made this known during the company’s monthly stakeholders’ engagement held in Yenagoa.

He attributed the achievements to the strong partnership between the company and host communities.

According to him, operations in the Eastern Corridor remained uninterrupted, while crude oil losses dropped to their lowest levels in 16 years, based on figures from the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). He announced that the firm had expanded its operations to include the protection of gas lines and other critical national infrastructure in the Eastern Corridor, in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda on job creation and poverty alleviation.

“Our success is a result of our collaboration with host communities and stakeholders. Together, we have demonstrated that security and development go hand in hand. Your presence here shows the commitment we all have to safeguard oil and gas infrastructure, support the well-being of our host communities, and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security,” Mezeh stated.

He explained that throughout the period under review, there was no record of pipeline infractions or emergency incidents in Bayelsa communities where the company operates. “Our monthly reports are data-driven, and these achievements are possible only through your vigilant collaboration and commitment,” he added.

Mezeh disclosed that with the expanded scope, PINL had created more surveillance jobs for youths in the region, providing direct employment to over 35,000 young people across oil-bearing communities in the Niger Delta. He urged other tiers of government to support the Federal Government’s efforts by creating more opportunities for youths.

He also acknowledged attempts by vandals to breach sections of the pipeline in Bonny and Eleme, Rivers State, which were foiled through collaboration with security agencies. He noted that suspects arrested in incidents at Ikata and Ogbo are currently facing prosecution by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Community leaders commended PINL for creating jobs, providing scholarships, and supporting women empowerment initiatives. President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Jonathan Lokpobiri, described the company’s approach as a model for how indigenous firms can build trust with host communities.

“This company has shown that when you empower a local operator who understands the culture and needs of the people, problems that once seemed intractable become conversations, and complex issues can be resolved. PINL is doing far more than it is being paid for. If this company is empowered further, the Niger Delta can become a hub of peace, investment, and development,” he said.

Lokpobiri assured PINL of the IYC’s continued partnership and urged the company to sustain its community engagement strategy.

Leader of the Coalition of Grassroots Leaders in the Niger Delta, Comrade Ebiwari Edmund, noted that constant engagements had significantly reduced insecurity and oil theft in the region. He called on the government to grant PINL an operational license in the oil sector, saying the firm had proven its capacity beyond surveillance.

Mr. John John Onyifie emphasized the need for stronger protection of flow stations, describing them as vulnerable points where multiple pipelines converge. He said PINL should be given the opportunity to expand its operations further.

Mike Edokumo, representing the Niger Delta Buckingham Palace Group, highlighted the wider benefits of PINL’s activities. He said the company’s proactive approach had significantly curbed oil theft, enhanced regional security, and promoted economic prosperity in the Niger Delta.