The Senate of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has thrown its weight behind the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, urging the Federal Government not to rescind the agreement.

In a statement issued by the Senate President of NANS, Dist. Sen. Usman Adamu Nagwaza, popularly known as Don Manu, the student body expressed concern over growing calls in some quarters demanding the termination of the contract awarded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Nagwaza said such calls were ill-advised and could undermine ongoing efforts to secure Nigeria’s critical oil infrastructure and stabilise the nation’s economy.

According to him, the contract has recorded significant success in curbing crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region since Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited was engaged.

“As the umbrella legislative body representing millions of Nigerian students, we find these calls not only ill-advised but also counterproductive to the ongoing efforts aimed at safeguarding Nigeria’s critical oil infrastructure and stabilising the nation’s economy,” he said.

He noted that the intervention had contributed to the restoration of oil production levels and strengthened national revenue at a time when Nigeria urgently needs economic stability.