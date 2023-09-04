Pipeline Surveillance: Isoko Nation Demands Quota From Tinubu

A Coalition of Isoko Youth Groups and Ex-Agitators has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider the Isoko Nation in the award of a pipeline surveillance contract.

The group said it was injustice for the Isoko Nation to be exempted from benefits that accrue to other people within the Niger Delta region.

Leaders of the Coalition, Iteveh Nur’ Ekpokpobe, and Mr Karo Edor, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, urged the President to implement the Senate’s recommendation for Isoko Youths to be separately engaged by the federal government in the pipeline surveillance contract.

According to the group, “sometime in August 2022 a contract for the surveillance of oil pipeline in the entire region was awarded to Tantita Security owned by the family of Mr. Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) an Ijaw from Oporoza in Niger Delta, without recourse to any Isoko or Urhobo representation, body or council.

“Again without consultations a subcontract to cover for the pipelines in Urhobo Nation was awarded to Zane Energy Limited owned by the Family of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who are Urhobos. However, this contract was awarded with a spur into the Isoko axis.

“This move was interpreted in its entirety to be a total disregard of Isoko Nation and its vibrant youths in their capacity to man surveillance on crude oil facilities in the area.

“In view of the awards of these subcontracts, eleven Isoko Youth Groups came together in a coalition to exhaust all legal channels to press home demands germane to the perceived marginalization.

“As part of our engagements, several letters were written to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Office of the National Security Adviser, and the National Assembly amongst others”.

End