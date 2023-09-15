Pipeline Surveillance: Group Drums up Support for Tompolo’s Tantita

A group under the aegis of Northern Peoples Forum (QUNGIYAR MUTANEN AREWA) has thrown its weight behind the effective pipeline security and surveillance by Tan- tita Nigeria Limited. In a statement made available to New telegraph, the group led by its National Chairman, Alhaji Saidu Bello, and its Secretary, Comrade Saad BelI, also deplored the Nigerian Navy over its recent activities in the oil rivers of the Niger Delta.

According to the group, “we are constrained to broadcast our worries because by implication any circumstance under which the main source of the Nigerian economy is affected upsets not only the Nigerian state but several ancillary units and services in the macro economic environment that are dependent on positive numbers from the Nigerian economy.”

The group, while applauding the robust capacity shown by Tantita Security Services Limited in securing pipeline assets through its comprehensive security, reporting and management platforms, wondered where the Nigerian Navy had been when the Nigerian state was losing over 700,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

It said the situation led the NNPCL GMD, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari to declare that “illegal activities around oil assets, including illegal refineries, and insertions on oil pipelines among others have caused a huge shortfall in oil production, with the situation getting worse in 2022.”

The group further quoted Mallam Kyari to have said “the scale of oil theft that we have was not anticipated, not expected not thought of, the scale is enormous. “We have seen pipelines taken from our main trunk lines into abandoned platforms in which people come to steal crude oil.”

The group pointed out that ever since Tantita Security Services Limited came on board, there has been noticeable appreciation in production numbers as the NNPCL has recovered from an all time low production output of less than one million barrels per day, prior to signing a contract with Messrs Tantita to a daily average of 1.47 million barrels per day.

This, the group, said was as a result of the opening up of previously abandoned oil wells and surface facilities as well as the stemming down of illegal artesanal activities that have been the mainstay of oil thieves dotting everywhere in the Niger Delta swamps.

QUNGIYAR MUTANEN AREWA further lampooned the Nigeria Navy in a recent arrest it carried out against some Tantita personnel namely Asonja Goddey, Obajimi Oluwaseyifunmi, Awolowo Aribo, and Oluwadaisi Balogun, and wondered what has become of the existing inter agency security collaboration and coordination council, which ensures that members of the Nigerian military are always with Tantita any time it is involved in intelligence activities or in the pursuit of oil thieves.

The statement added that while the group continues to applaud the Nigerian military for its relentless sacrifice to Nigeria, it found it difficult to believe that the Nigerian Navy that arrested these men were operating in the same trajectory and route with their colleagues in other sectors.

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief of the federation, to immediately call the Nigerian Navy segment that appears to have lost its focus in the oil river to order.