Pipeline Surveillance Contract, Lokpobiri, Kyari Allegedly Instigating Crisis In N’Delta

A Niger Delta Militant group, the Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta (SEFFND) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be cautious over the rising tension along the creeks and waterways of the Niger Delta region over an alleged secret deal involving the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mr Mele Kyari and the Minister of petroleum Oil, State, Mr Heineken Lokpobri over their secret plans to re- award a new Pipeline Surveillance Contract to the Former Militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo

The group on Friday stated that the award of the contract to Tompolo alone undermined other Ethnic Nationalities and stakeholders from the oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta Region and as well sidelining some of the major prominent Ex-militant leaders and critical stakeholders from the Niger Delta region that played a major critical role in the last Presidential Election that brought Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will only set the region on fire.

The Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta SEFFND, in a statement issued to newsmen via electronic mail after an emergency meeting attended by the various unit commanders and presided over by self-styled General Agadagba 1 also known as River Don, alleged that the proposed award of the contract to Tompolo alone without sitting down with most of the major prominent ex-militant leaders and key critical stakeholders from the region will only throw the Niger Delta region into turmoil and crisis.

SEFFND added that the action will definitely return the region back to the old days of insecurity and violence if not properly addressed by Mr president.

The SEFFND also said if the entire pipeline surveillance contract is given to Tompolo alone, undermining some of the major prominent Ex militant leaders and critical stakeholders from the Niger Delta, then there will be war in the region.

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all well-meaning Nigerians and the international community to hold the GMD NNPC Mele Kyari and Sen Heineken Lokpobri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources state accountable if anything happens.

The statement read “We the Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters will not fold our hands in the creek to watch and allow such to happen and we have decided to join hands with other Militant groups and stakeholders from the region to declare war against the GMD NNPC Mele Kari and Heineken Lokpobri.”

” We have also compiled the list of those cabals in the corridors of Aso Villa, who have already collected billions of dollars in other to re-award the pipeline surveillance contract to the same old contractors to the detriment of other ethnic nationalities and stakeholders from the region.”

“We want to make it clear to Federal Government and Nigerians that, if this contract is re-awarded through the back door without conveying a meeting of foremost former Militant leaders including Tompolo, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari, King Ateke Tom, Gen. Ebikabowei Victor-Ben also known as Boaloaf, High Chief Bibopre Ajube also known as Shoot at the sight and other notable ex-militant leaders and critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta Region, whatever that will befall the oil pipelines and the oil facilities in the region should be blamed on Kyari and Lokpobiri.”

“All the other big names who are ex-militant leaders that are well recognized in the Niger Delta, in the country and that same man also wanting to hijack everything another thing that comes over to the region, just to undermine other ethnic nationalities who are host to these pipelines and oil facilities that cut across their domain and kingdoms by just one man called Tompolo.

“But this time around, we will not sit down, fold our hands and allow such to happen under our nose, we will join hands together with other agitating militant groups and notable ex-militant leaders as well with ethnic nationalities stakeholders to do everything humanly possible to disappoint the GMD NNPC Mele Kyari, Sen Heineken Lokpobri Minister of petroleum state including those corrupt villa cabals that have been bought over with millions of Dollars, behind these alleged deal will all be disappointed by any means necessary. The statement read.