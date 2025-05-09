Pipeline Security: NSA, NNPCL, Others Laud PINL’s Engagement With Host Communities

Share

The Director of Energy Security at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, has commended Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its proactive engagement with host communities along the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), praising the company’s efforts to bolster national pipeline security.

Flag-Amachree, represented by Dr. Young Harry Amachree at a recent stakeholders’ meeting organized to assess PINL’s operations on the TNP corridor, hailed the company’s execution of its mandate from the Federal Government, emphasizing that pipeline protection is critical to safeguarding national revenue.

“I want to personally appreciate PINL for the work they are doing. It was a mandate given to them by the President to secure the pipelines, and with your collaboration, what we are witnessing today is impressive,” Amachree stated.

He stressed the importance of collective action to achieve the goal of zero infractions on national oil infrastructure, noting, “When the treasury of the nation drops, it affects all of us.”

He urged community members not to withhold information that could aid in identifying and apprehending pipeline vandals, assuring them of the government’s readiness to act on credible intelligence.

“We have prosecuted more than 100 suspects so far, and many are already serving prison terms. Our investigation and prosecution team is working around the clock,” he added.

In support of PINL’s efforts, Akponine Omojevwe, Head of Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), noted a marked improvement in pipeline output and security since PINL assumed surveillance responsibilities.

He encouraged further collaboration among stakeholders to sustain and build on the gains.

From the civil society angle, Kennedy West, President of the Movement for the Emancipation of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), passed a vote of confidence on PINL’s operations.

“Not only do you have our thumbs up, but we are also calling on NNPCL to consider an upward review of PINL’s contract in line with present realities to ensure a ripple economic impact across host communities,” he stated.

Former lawmaker and community leader, Iworima, also praised PINL for its consistent communication and engagement with local populations, particularly women, who she noted bear the brunt of unrest and environmental degradation.

“We really want to commend PINL for communicating. When there is no communication, conflict brews,” she said, calling on other pipeline surveillance firms to emulate PINL’s inclusive approach.

The meeting, which brought together representatives from 215 communities along the TNP corridor, concluded with a shared commitment among stakeholders to foster peace, cooperation, and sustained vigilance to protect national infrastructure.

