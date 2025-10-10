Pipeline Professionals Set To Host Int’l Exhibition In Abuja

The Pipeline Professionals’ Association of Nigeria (PLAN) will host the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology & Security Conference & Exhibition (NIPITECS) in Abuja, spotlighting innovation, investment, and security in Nigeria’s midstream sector from November 11-12, 2025.

With the theme, “Building Robust Pipeline Systems for the Decade of Gas & Beyond,” NIPITECS 2025 will bring together between 1000 and 1500 delegates, including engineers, regulators, investors and indigenous service providers.

The two-day program features peer-reviewed technical papers, a technology exhibition, interactive policy panels, and a high-level networking dinner and awards.

Chairman Board of Trustees of PLAN, Geoff Onuoha, said in a statement on Friday that NIPITECS stands apart as Nigeria’s only midstream-focused pipeline conference, offering practical solutions rooted in local expertise alongside global best practices.

Confirmed speakers include Engr. Adeche Omotosho-Oboro, MD, Umugini Pipeline Infrastructure Limited; Engr. Ngozi Adeleke-Pipeline Manager, Renaissance Africa Energy Company; and Sir Emeka Okwuosa, Group GMD, Oilserv Group of Companies.

Others are Engr. Eloho Amagada, CEO, Amelin Projects Ltd, Engr Usman Yusuf, NNPC Board member, Engr Saidu Mohammed (Energy Veteran & Consultant), among other technical committee leaders and international experts.mk