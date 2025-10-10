New Telegraph

October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
Pipeline Professionals Set To Host Int’l Exhibition In Abuja

The Pipeline Professionals’ Association of Nigeria (PLAN) will host the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology & Security Conference & Exhibition (NIPITECS) in Abuja, spotlighting innovation, investment, and security in Nigeria’s midstream sector from November 11-12, 2025.

With the theme, “Building Robust Pipeline Systems for the Decade of Gas & Beyond,” NIPITECS 2025 will bring together between 1000 and 1500 delegates, including engineers, regulators, investors and indigenous service providers.

The two-day program features peer-reviewed technical papers, a technology exhibition, interactive policy panels, and a high-level networking dinner and awards.

Chairman Board of Trustees of PLAN, Geoff Onuoha, said in a statement on Friday that NIPITECS stands apart as Nigeria’s only midstream-focused pipeline conference, offering practical solutions rooted in local expertise alongside global best practices.

Confirmed speakers include Engr. Adeche Omotosho-Oboro, MD, Umugini Pipeline Infrastructure Limited; Engr. Ngozi Adeleke-Pipeline Manager, Renaissance Africa Energy Company; and Sir Emeka Okwuosa, Group GMD, Oilserv Group of Companies.

Others are Engr. Eloho Amagada, CEO, Amelin Projects Ltd, Engr Usman Yusuf, NNPC Board member, Engr Saidu Mohammed (Energy Veteran & Consultant), among other technical committee leaders and international experts.mk

