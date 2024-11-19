Pioneer OSUITE, Olubomehin, Emerges DVC OOU

Share

Pioneer student of Ogun State University, Prof. Oladipo Olubomehin, has emerged the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

Olubomehin, a pioneer 1982/83 class of Ogun State University (now, OOU) studied History and graduated with a BA in 1986.

He joined the university in October, 1987 after his National Youth Service and has devoted himself to teaching, research and administrative duties.

Olubomehin obtained his Masters and Ph.D. in History from the University of Ibadan, 1988 and 1999 respectively. In his sojourn in the university, Olubomehin has published in several local and international journals.

He had the honour of serving in various capacities including being: Head, Department of History and Diplomatic Studies between February 2000 – September 2002, September 2004 – September 2008 and from August 2013 to the present time.

Share

Please follow and like us: