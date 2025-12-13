Pinpoint Productions Announces Chris Ihidero’s Feature Film, “Aloma”

PinPoint Productions has officially confirmed the production of “Aloma,” the debut feature film of acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker, writer, and director, Chris Ihidero.

This powerful thriller, which was fully financed by a consortium of investors led by MBO Capital, is currently in post-production and is scheduled for a major international premiere in 2026.

“Aloma” is an original story written and directed by Ihidero, drawing on his deep-rooted commitment to authentic, impactful African storytelling. The film has been heralded by Ihidero himself as the “most important Nigerian film of 2026” in Nigeria.

“Shooting has wrapped, post-production is ongoing, and everything is now set to bring fans up to speed on what has been going on behind the scenes.

“We believe “Aloma” is a film that transcends regional boundaries, telling a deeply human story with universal themes of love, struggle, and resilience in the modern African context,” Wole Ajetomobi, Head of Productions, PinPoint Media said.

“Chris Ihidero’s vision, the dedication of the cast and crew, and the strategic financial back- ing from MBO Capital have allowed us to create a work of exceptional quality that we anticipate will set a new bench- mark for cinematic ambition on the continent,” Ajetomobi added.