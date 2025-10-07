Pinnick Hails Gusau, Mustapha, Falode On Key Appointments

Amaju Pinnick, the Deputy Chairman of the FIFA Men’s National Teams Competitions Committee, has extended his congratulations to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau; legal luminary Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN); and seasoned football executive Aisha Falode on their appointments to key FIFA Standing Committees.

In a landmark development that further solidifies Nigeria’s growing influence in global football governance, these appointments place Nigerian expertise at the heart of FIFA’s decision making structure: Musa Gusau joins the FIFA Men’s Club Competitions Committee.

Mustapha (SAN) has been appointed to the Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee. Falode takes a seat on the Media & Communications Committee. These roles, alongside Pinnick’s own continued service, reaffirm the country’s contribution to the sport’s leadership at the highest level.

As the Deputy Chair of the committee that oversees the organisation and management of all FIFA Men’s National Team Competitions, a central strategic role in global football, Amaju Pinnick commended the trio for their recognition.