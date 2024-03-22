Pinnick, Davido Granted Out Of Court Settlement Over Failed Contract

The Delta High Court sitting in Effurun, Delta State has granted Brownhill Investment Company owned by Mr Amaju Pinnick, former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Mr David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, an out-of-court settlement.

The presiding judge, Justice Michael Obi on Thursday commended both parties for the amicable resolution to settle out of court.

Micheal Obi said, “I commend both parties for exploring an amicable resolution to settle out of court.”

New Telegraph recalls that in October 2023, Mr Amaju Pinnick had filed a suit, marked EHC/183/2023, before the court having the afrobeat singer, Davido, and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited, as joint defendants.

Amaju had sued Davido over a breach of contract to perform at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’.

READ ALSO:

In the suit, the appellant prayed the court to award a sum of N2 billion as general damages against the defendants for failing to honour the contract of the concert.

Pinnick’s company also prayed to the court for N150 million as legal and professional fees with an additional N30 million as the filling cost.

Responding to the court verdict, counsel to the defendants, Mr Oladayo Ogungbe, told NAN after the court’s proceedings that both parties had been able to explore the out-of-court settlement.

Ogungbe said, “Davido is coming again to Warri on Oct. 4 to perform – that forms part of the settlement. It’s fine. It is better than going through the rigours of litigations.

“Both parties consider the option of having the matter settled out of court, which in my opinion as a lawyer, is the best approach to any litigation.

“It is a win-win situation for both parties. The ‘Warri Again” concert is an annual event organised by Pinnick to celebrate entertainers from the Niger Delta region.