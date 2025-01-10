Pinnick Backs NFF’s Move To Appoint Chelle As S’Eagles Coach

Share

A Council member of the Federation International Football Association (FIFA), Amaju Pinnick has backed the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to appoint Eric Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NFF announced Chelle’s appointment in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 7.

The NFF has come under intense criticism following their decision.

Pinnick, however, insisted the 47-year-old has what it takes to manage the Super Eagles.

READ ALSO:

“I got a lot of calls when he was announced. I shook my head because before now, I had already done my intelligence about Eric and I came to realize that some people do not know him,” Pinnick told Arise News.

“They are just basing their argument on the colour of his skin. They are just being judgmental about the colour of his skin because he’s a black man not the content of his targets and his deliverables.”

Chelle is expected in Nigeria on Sunday to sign his contract.

Share

Please follow and like us: