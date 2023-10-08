Pinnaclemena Media, Others Collaborate on Female- Led Movie Project, 180 Nigeria

An exciting international movie project titled; “180 Nigeria” is billed to have popular broadcaster and media personality, Toke Makinwa, as a lead actor and co-executive producer. Dubbed the first international Nigerian female-led movie in recent years, 180 Nigeria is a feel-good family movie set to showcase the beauty of Nigeria to the world and billed to go into production soon.

An entertainment company, known as Pinnaclemena Media Nigeria, partners Stellar International, Oxygen and the Temple Company, on the project, with the consortium in talks with states and entities about getting ample support. Speaking during a press briefing held at Ogidi Studios in Lekki, Lagos, to announce the movie, set to debut in early 2024, CEO of Pinnaclemena Media, Ms. Diji Shujahi, said: “180 Nigeria is a project we are really honoured to bring to Nigeria, as this is a storyline that appeals to a lot of our values and missions as an organisation.

First of all, we want to thank Stellar International for being early supporters and funders for the 180 Nigeria movie. “They believe in the story and the message and are giving us thesupport we need to produce it. “We would also like to thank H.R.H. Prince Adesegun Oniru, a vivid propagator of Nigerian culture, who is supporting the movie in the capacity of Co-Executive producer.

“This movie highlights grassroots charities and talks about those people who selflessly serve and sacrifice to make the world a better place for others. At the same time, it is also a movie that highlights Nigeria to the world. “We are travelling to 10 states in Nigeria, showcasing the various cultures, traditions, nature, and landscapes that Nigeria has to offer the world. Movies have always been a means of transcending boundaries, and we hope that 180 Nigeria will be able to bring a fresh perspective of Nigeria to the international community.”

According to Toke Makinwa, she was drawn to the script because, although it is a feel-good movie that showcases lifestyle, it carries a very strong message of humanity, giving back, and truly caring about the people in need. “As much as I love acting, I have been thinking about the next step in my career, and this movie seemed to be the right opportunity for me to don the hat of an executive producer and have my input in the development of this movie,” she said.

Bunmi Ajakaiye, the director, stated: “I am especially passionate about telling stories from the female gaze. The African woman is one of the most intriguing, compelling, and complex characters ever to exist, and because of the unique society in which she finds herself, the issues she faces daily are endless. “Therefore, capturing her triumphs, sacrifices, fearlessness, and freedom through the lens will never lose its appeal. The story of 180 Nigeria drew me in from my first conversation with the producers.”