Pinnacle Oil & Gas Appoints Labinjo As New MD/CEO

Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, a leading indigenous provider of innovative energy solutions in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Adenike Labinjo as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The company said in a statement that the strategic appointment signified a pivotal moment in the company’s journey, reinforcing its dedication to outstanding operational efficiency, industry excellence, and sustainable expansion within Nigeria’s vibrant oil and gas sector.

The statement said that with her distinguished career spanning over three decades in oil and gas, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional expertise in business development, operations management, and corporate strategy.

It added that Labinjo, having served as both Chief Operating Officer and Acting Managing Director at Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, succeeding Bob Dickerman, will bring extensive experience and strategic acumen to her appointment as MD/CEO.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, said: ‘We are delighted to confirm Mrs. Adenike Labinjo as our new MD/CEO.

“Her dynamic leadership demonstrated during her tenure as Acting MD, coupled with her unparalleled industry experience and strategic vision will drive Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited to unprecedented levels of success.

We are confident that her expertise will be pivotal in expanding our market dominance, optimising our operations, and solidifying our position as the leading provider of innovative energy solutions.”

According to the statement, prior to joining Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, she served as Chief Operating Officer at Petrolex Oil and Gas Limited, where she spearheaded strategic initiatives to substantially boost profitability across diverse Strategic Business Units.

It added that her significant management career at Oando PLC includes facilitating the meticulous integration process for the equitable merger between Agip Nigeria and Unipetrol (now Oando).

Labinjo said: “It is with immense pride and enthusiasm that I assume the leadership role at Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited.

“I look forward to working closely with the esteemed Board of Pinnacle Oil & Gas Limited, dedicated team and other stakeholders to build on our strong legacy, drive sustainable growth and ensure exceptional service delivery.

Together, we will elevate our operational performance, drive innovation and sustainability as well as contribute significantly to the progress of Nigeria’s energy sector.”

