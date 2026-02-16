PINL Wins New Telegraph Company Of The Year Award

The Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has been honoured with the New Telegraph Company of the Year Award, in recognition of its contributions to safeguarding Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure and combating pipeline infractions.

Presenting the award, the management of New Telegraph cited the company’s role in curbing crude oil theft, reducing pipeline vandalism, and supporting operational stability across critical national assets. According to the organisers, PINL’s integrated approach — spanning engineering, maintenance, and security solutions — has positioned the company as a key player in addressing some of the sector’s most persistent challenges.

They highlighted the company’s collaboration with government security agencies, noting that enhanced surveillance systems, improved monitoring capabilities, and rapid response mechanisms have contributed to strengthening asset protection efforts. Incorporated in 2019, PINL operates as a wholly Nigerian-owned company providing specialised services to operators and stakeholders within the oil and gas industry.

Its service portfolio includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, maintenance, and security support. The award also recognised the company’s operational foundation under its parent firm, Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL), known for its contributions to maritime security and transportation support services in the sector.

Industry observers say the recognition comes at a significant moment, as Nigeria intensifies efforts to combat crude oil theft and pipeline sabotage — issues that have historically affected production capacity and national revenue.

Through the deployment of advanced technology and modern equipment, PINL has strengthened monitoring efficiency and improved cost-effective project delivery, reinforcing confidence among operators and industry stakeholders.

Beyond infrastructure protection, the organisers acknowledged the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and adherence to both local and international standards. Representing the company at the award ceremony were Marian O. Asuen, Finance Manager; Martins Ataman, Chief Financial Officer; Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade (rtd), Managing Director; and Barrister Chinemerem Ikechi-Eshiet, Company Secretary.