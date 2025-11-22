PINL To Partner NDLEA In Fight Against Drug Abuse In N’Delta

The Niger Delta, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has assured stakeholders from the Host Communities in Bayelsa State, that it will partner with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to sensitise youths in the Niger Delta region on the negative effects of drug abuse.

This it said is in line with its strategic engagement policy with relevant stakeholders in the fight against vandalism and oil theft in the region. Mm

The company said the sensitisation would help curb the growing menace of drug abuse and addiction amongst youths in the region, which has led many into actions that threaten peace and productivity in the Eastern Corridor.

Dr Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations, PINL, stated this at the weekend in Yenagoa during its November stakeholders meeting with host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Bayelsa state.

He said the decision by the company followed a request by stakeholders at its previous meeting, stressing that the sensitisation will be carried out in conjunction with the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, NDLEA.

He said the training would help to strengthen discipline and patriotism amongst young persons in the region.

Dr Mezeh further informed the stakeholders that it has engaged the services of town criers to ensure proper and timely dissemination of information on activities around the TNP.

The PINL official said their key responsibility would be to enhance communication and intelligence flow around the 215 TNP host communities in Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo and Abia States, adding that their engagement was part of key recommendations by the communities at the last stakeholders meeting.

Giving the scorecard of its activities in the last one-month, Mezeh said the company has ensured uninterrupted production on the Eastern Corridor by maintaining zero infractions on the TNP, thus sustaining an increase in crude oil and gas production in the corridor.

He informed the stakeholders that in the month of October to November, Bayelsa State recorded no case of vandalism in its operational areas.

On security, he said pipeline vandalism attempts reduced by over 87% compared to 2022, stressing; “Our surveillance operations and mandate have been extended to cover all oil and gas facilities in proximity to TNP.

Mezeh said: “We heard the appeal from our royal fathers regarding drug abuse and youth moral reorientation”, he said, adding that PINL had initiated discussions internally on the launching of a joint awareness campaign with NDLEA to sensitise youths on drug abuse, security ethics, and productive behaviour.

“This initiative will help strengthen discipline, patriotism, and responsible conduct among our young people.

‎”Two town criers per community, one man and one woman, have been officially launched. Their responsibilities include: disseminating verified information, supporting sensitisation efforts, enhancing early-warning intelligence, and acting as communication bridges between PINL contractors and community structures.

‎”Community-based intelligence increased from 10.5% to 68%, reflecting deeper trust and stronger cooperation with traditional rulers, youth structures, and contractors.”

He attributed the feat to increased stakeholders’ engagement and collaboration between the company, its contractors and the communities.

Dr Mezeh also informed the Bayelsa stakeholders that the Biseni Clan has been fully incorporated into its operations, while some other communities have been submitted to the NNPCL and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for consideration and approval.

On its corporate social responsibility programmes, the company announced that 2000 women from the communities who are beneficiaries of the PINL SME support scheme have completed their data capturing adsing that “account opening formalities and are awaiting disbursement of fund which will be done before the end of the year, while action on the scholarship scheme is 97 percent completed, and disbursement also expected before year ending.

Looking ahead, PINL reiterated its commitment to ensuring adequate protection for the country’s national assets and transparency in all its activities.

“As we advance into the final quarter of 2025, our commitments remain firm to sustain zero pipeline infractions across our corridor, expand youth and women empowerment as strategic drivers of peace and productivity, strengthen collaboration with ONSA, NNPCL, traditional institutions, and security agencies, advocate for the renewal of critical infrastructure, particularly roads affecting operations and upholding transparency and accountability in all projects, from scholarship disbursement to women empowerment.”

While lauding the support from the host communities, he solicited further cooperation from the chiefs, youths and women in ensuring that all national assets in the communities are protected.

Also speaking at the meeting, Chairman of Ijaw National Congress (INC) Western Zone, His Royal Highness, Chief Theophilus Moses, commended the company for its commitment to community development through its corporate social responsibility programmes and job creation.

He pledged the support of the INC in curbing oil theft and vandalism in the Eastern Corridor

“We appreciate the commitment of the management of PINL to our community development. Let us work together to uplift our people, promote progress and ensure prosperity for all.

“We will support PINL in ending pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the Eastern Corridor. INC will continue to collaborate and work together for the sustainability of job creation for our youths, our people in our communities, and of course, those mini-infrastructures as well as your social corporate responsibilities that are impacting so well in our communities will be supported at all times, ” he assured.

On his part, Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, called on the government and the oil companies to be deliberate about development in the Niger Delta, insisting that only that would bring lasting peace in the region.

He saluted the company for helping to restore their environment through its vigorous fight against pipeline vandalism.

Also speaking, the Director General, Bayelsa State Youth Development Centre, Comrade Robert Igali, challenged youths of the state to be development-driven and to maximise the opportunities created by the company, such as the scholarship and empowerment schemes, to better their lives.

Engr. Akponine Omojevwe, Head, Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, urged the communities to maintain their collaboration with PINL to sustain its positive rating and to ensure maximum output on the TNP.

“Inasmuch as their operations are ongoing, from the Project Management Office, we want to plead that the royal fathers, the youth leaders, the CDC chairmen, always give them the maximum support that they need because without the communities and your collaboration with them, they can’t excel.” Omojevwe appealed.