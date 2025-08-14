PINL, Security Operatives Burst Two Illegal Oil Refining Sites In Rivers

…stakeholders seek greater partnership against oil theft

A joint security operation between Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) and the Special Prosecution Task Force (SPT) of the Federal Government has led to the busting of two illegal refining sites in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State.

At one of the sites, some persons who were arrested operated under the cover of a logistics company, Emekus Nigeria Ltd, and used a large piggery to refine millions of litres of stolen petroleum products.

While Emekus Nigeria Limited is located at Umuebule axis of Oyigbo, the piggery is located at a remote axis, east of the bank of the Imo River, where exhibits found included bags of stolen crude awaiting refining; tanks of different capacities and a 33,000-litre capacity truck, which were confiscated by the surveillance company.

During the inspection of the piggery led by CSP Omar Sini, Head of Investigation Special Prosecution Team of the Inter-Agency Task force on the Hydrocarbon Sector, a suspect, believed to be the farm manager, took to his heels when he saw the team approaching the farm.

According to Andrew Ebikeme of PINL, “This is an illegal refining site with products from stolen crude. The area was discovered using intelligence information provided by PINL community-based surveillance guards.

“…What we saw was mind-boggling. This is supposed to be a logistics base, but behind we have this illegal activity going on. Right now, this has been confiscated by the special prosecution team”.

He stated that PINL made this discovery because it maintains a healthy and cordial working relationship with the SPT and all other stakeholders on the protection of the nation’s oil assets, including different strata of the host communities.

On his part, CSP Sini, the Head of Investigation, Special Prosecution Team of the Inter-Agency Taskforce on Illicit Activities on the Hydrocarbon Sector, said that three suspects – a woman and two other accomplices were arrested at Emekus Nigeria Ltd and would be prosecuted immediately investigations were concluded.

He added that about 108 suspects were already remanded across the Niger Delta and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, adding that the SPT had secured two convictions with 38 active cases at trial levels and others at the investigation level.

He also explained that the SPT was able to discover the piggery by intelligence information from PINL, stressing that the location of the piggery was so remote that it could only be located with the help of a drone to be located.

Meanwhile, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, the General Manager Community and Stakeholders Relations of PINL at a monthly engagement with pipeline host communities from Rivers, Abia and Imo States held in Port Harcourt, noted that its activities have positively impacted the nation’s oil revenue target.

Mezeh linked the success to the robust partnership between the company and its host communities and the consistent application of proven strategies by the company.

He said: “PINL recorded zero infraction in the past month, contributing to increased national crude oil production. The Federal Government has met its 2025 oil and gas sector revenue due to peace and stability in the communities hosting oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta, which the Chairman of FIRS has confirmed.

“These results underscore the strength and effectiveness of our partnership, which can be attributed to consistent application of proven strategies such as safety measures for surveillance personnel, timely salary payments, rapid dispute resolution within communities, amongst others, which, combined efforts have resulted in reduced downtime and increased trust”.

He announced some of the company’s achievements, including interventions in an oil spill location in Yorla, Kpean community in Khana Local government area and bursting of illegal bunkering sites in Umubule and Oyigbo communities both in Rivers State.

Mezeh used the medium to update the stakeholders on its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) packages for youths and women of the host communities.

He, however, reiterated PINL’s commitment to sustainable energy security in the country, calling for support from all stakeholders.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to sustainable energy security, in full alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government. We have a shared responsibility to rescue our economy from further bleeding, and achieving this goal requires that all hands remain on deck.

“We look forward to your honest and constructive feedback on how we can sustain and surpass our outstanding records in combating pipeline vandalism, oil theft, and environmental pollution,” he said.

Also speaking at the stakeholders meeting, Head of Field Operations, Eastern Corridor of the Project Monitoring Office, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, Engr. Akponine Omojevwe stressed the need for effective collaboration between the host communities and PINL.

He noted that for the progress already achieved in the sector to be sustained, stakeholders and host communities must synergise with the surveillance company.

“We want to emphasise that there must be collaboration between PINL and the communities. PINL has gone the extra mile by approving scholarships for the host communities.

“They have gone out to make sure their areas of operations benefit from their activities; let us make sure that in this task of securing the pipelines, we support them, don’t destroy their equipment,” he urged.

Other stakeholders, including traditional rulers, youths and women in the region, who were also present at the meeting, called for deeper collaboration to make the region a no-go area for oil thieves.