PINL Faults Call by NAF to Stop Surveillance Contract

The Anti-pipeline Van- dalisation/Oil Theft and Illegal Bunkering Task Force Group, has fault- ed the call by the National Awareness Forum (NAF) on the Federal Government to cancel the crude oil pipeline Surveillance Contract being handled by the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL). The Anti-Pipeline Task Force accused the National Awareness Forum (NAF) of being allegedly sponsored by oil theft cabals involved in the illicit theft of crude oil in the Niger Delta region. The PINL is under the watch of the revered Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, The Olu of Warri and Mr. Osahon Okunbo as the Managing Director/CEO of the Company.

The group after an emergency meeting convened on Friday by its leader, former militant leader, Comrade Fiawei Pathfinder also known as General Osama in Warri Delta State, unanimously condemned in strong terms, the unwarranted call made by the National Awareness Forum NAF that the pipeline surveil- lance contract job that is being handled by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) should be terminated. According to a communiqué on Friday and signed by Comrade Fiawei, it said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the purported National Awareness Forum (NAF) is a tool being used by oil cabals involved in the illicit theft of crude oil in the Niger Delta region.

The Communiqué read: “The call is unfounded, frivolous, baseless and false against a reputable and noble oil company. “We are disappointed by some disgruntled, unscrupulous and criminal elements that have failed the country and Nigerians by their actions of criminality over the years, would descend so low by saying the officially awarded pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited PINL should be terminated. “While we condemn in all totality the call made by this group of criminal elements calling for the cancelation of the pipeline surveillance contract, the leadership of Anti-pipeline Vandalisation/Oil Theft and Illegal Bunkering Task Force Group unanimously and vehemently dismiss all unfounded and baseless al- legations leveled against the management of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL.

“We are really pained to see this in the media but we want to disabuse the minds of Nigerians that the allegations are fabricated lies from the figment of their poor imagination. “The PINL is a company of international repute, which operates according to best global best practices, and this made the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Limited, NNPCL, to have confidence in it by awarding the contract.”