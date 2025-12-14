Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) has suggested that citing developmental projects in the oil and gas host communities of the Niger Delta would help reduce the temptations of vandalizing the pipeline and oil theft by the community.

PINL therefore promised to take up the responsibility of advocating for more developmental projects from the government and international oil companies operating in the host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

Dr Akpos Mezeh, General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholder Engagement, PINL disclosed this at the weekend during its monthly stakeholders meeting with TNP host communities in Bayelsa State.

He said the decision followed several requests by the communities which are beyond their scope.

Dr Mezeh noted that several requests by the communities, such as the provision of roads, schools, healthcare and other social amenities, are beyond their capacity, hence the decision to take up the advocacy to the appropriate quarters.

He also said the company’s monthly stakeholders meeting has become the closest interface between the communities, government and IOCs.

He noted that the meeting allows the company to review their progress in the fight against pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft in the region, and celebrate, fellowship, and appreciate critical stakeholders, especially leaders of host communities, for their support and commitment, which he said have sustained the economic stability of the country.

The PINL official gave a highlight of the company’s achievements in the outgoing year to include the deepening of security operations to include all oil and gas infrastructures in proximity to TNP, expanded community and stakeholders’ inclusion, human capacity empowerment with a focus on women and students and strengthened grassroots communication with the introduction of the Town Crier Initiative (TCI).