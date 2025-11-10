Pink Up For Girls Campaign Reaches Over 3,000 Girls Across Nigeria

The Women International (TWI) has concluded the 2025 edition of its flagship Pink Up for Girls Campaign, a nationwide and global initiative held in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child.

The campaign, themed: “Breaking Stereotypes: One Girl at a Time,” reached over 3,000 girls through mentorship sessions, community outreaches, and the distribution of essential dignity kits, reaffirming the organization’s mission to empower girls and champion equality.

Since its inception in 2021, Pink Up for Girls has evolved into a global movement mobilizing individuals, communities, and organizations to wear pink in solidarity with girls, challenge limiting stereotypes, and take meaningful action on issues affecting their well-being.

These include menstrual poverty, gender inequality, digital exclusion, and limited access to education and leadership opportunities. The 2025 campaign recorded a significant impact through coordinated activities across Nigeria and beyond.

School outreaches and empowerment sessions were held in Abuja on October 10 and in Lagos on October 11, alongside simultaneous activations in Enugu, Port Harcourt, Imo State, and international chapters in the United Kingdom, Europe, United States, Canada.