The scene Mr OKP woke up one fateful morning with red, swollen eyes associated with sharp sensation in same. He could vividly remember that in the early part of the previous day, he shook hands with some colleagues; two of them having the same symptoms he’s currently experiencing. He could also recollect that not long after the handshake, he rubbed his eyes with same hands. Could he have picked ‘’something’’ from the handshake and transmitted it to his own eyes? What it is ‘’Apollo’’ aka Conjunctivitis aka Pink Eye aka Pinkeye is the most common eye disease. It is inflammation (swelling) of the outermost layer of the white part of the eye and the inner surface of the eyelid. It makes the eye appear pink or reddish. For many victims the disease runs its full course even if you apply medication. ‘’If any member of the family picks it, it literally afflicts other family members. For school pupils it is a nightmare. If your child’s classmate gets it, oh, it is a sure bet your child will get it. the experience can be traumatic. In fact, some school authorities do stop a child afflicted with Apollo from coming to school until healing is complete for fear of spreading the thing”. Like the beautiful game (Football), Apollo unites tribes, nations, religions, age groups and sexual orientations. It spares nobody! The Legend Though, the circumstances under which it became labeled ‘’Apollo’’ in Nigeria is not too clear but ‘’Legend has it that the disease became more severe in Nigeria at end of year after the United States sent man to the Moon in the Apollo 11 spacecraft in 1969. Since then, come December every year, many Nigerians suffer from the eye affliction during the Xmas/New Year period when the cold, dry harmattan wind blows at full throttle’’.

Causes The most common infectious causes are Viral followed by bacterial. The viral infection may occur along with other symptoms of a common cold. Viral and bacterial cases are easily spread between people. Allergies to pollen or animal hair is also a common cause Viruses This type of pinkeye often results from the viruses that cause a common cold. Just as a cold must run its course, so must this form of pinkeye, which usually lasts from four to seven days. Adenoviruses or Enteroviruses are the most common cause of Viral conjunctivitis, the condition is highly contagious, usually for as long as the eyes are red. Transmission may occur through accidental inoculation of viral particles from the patient's hands or by contact with infected upper respiratory droplets, fomites (objects or materials which are likely to carry infection) or contaminated swimming pools. The infection usually resolves spontaneously within 2-4 weeks. Bacteria The most common causes of acute bacterial conjunctivitis are Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Haemophilus influenzae. Allergies Conjunctivitis may also be caused by allergens such as pollen, perfumes, cosmetics, smoke, dust mites and eye drops. Chemical Chemical eye injury is due to either an acidic or alkali substance getting in the eye. Alkalis are typically worse than acidic burns. Mild burns will produce conjunctivitis, while more severe burns may cause the cornea to turn white.

This model is promoting different types of tourism that contribute to this development, including sports, film, and language tourism. Progress toward this sustainable tourus influenzae. Allergies Conjunctivitis may also be caused by allergens such as pollen, perfumes, cosmetics, smoke, dust mites and eye drops. Chemical Chemical eye injury is due to either an acidic or alkali substance getting in the eye. Alkalis are typically worse than acidic burns. Mild burns will produce conjunctivitis, while more severe burns may cause the cornea to turn white. What you may notice It makes the eye appear pink or reddish. There may also be pain, burning, scratchiness or itchiness. A person afflicted with Apollo can hardly look at sunlight, it can be very painful. The affected eye may have increased tears or be “stuck shut” in the morning and become really painful when exposed to sunlight (photophobia). Swelling of the white part of the eye may also occur. Itching of the eye is more common in cases due to allergies. Conjunctivitis can affect one or both eyes. Treatment To reduce the pain, the Apollo victim wears dark eye glasses.

Viral Viral conjunctivitis usually resolves on its own and does not require any specific treatment. Allergic For the allergic type, cool water poured over the face with the head inclined downward sometimes relieve discomfort in mild cases. In more severe cases, drugs are prescribed. Bacterial Bacterial conjunctivitis may resolve without treatment, drugs are prescribed only if no improvement is observed after about 3 days. In those who wear contact lenses, are immunocompromised, have disease which is thought to be due to chlamydia or gonor- rhea, have a fair bit of pain, or who have lots of discharge, antibiotics are recommended. Chemical Conjunctivitis due to chemicals is treat- ed via irrigation with saline solution (little amount of salt mixed with moderate vol- ume of water). Chemical injuries (particu- larly alkali burns) are medical emergencies, as they can lead to severe scarring and in- traocular damage. People with chemically induced conjunctivitis should not touch their eyes, regardless of whether or not their hands are clean, as they run the risk of spreading the condition to another eye. Prevention/Take Home • Use a clean towel or tissue each time you wipe your face and eyes. • Wash your hands very often. Al- ways wash them before and after you eat, when you go to the bathroom, or after you sneeze or cough. • Try notto touch your eyes. If you do, wash your hands right away. • Bacteria can live in makeup. This can cause pink eye and even a dangerous infection of the cornea. Do not use eye makeup while your eyes are infected. Replace your makeup if you have an eye infection. And never share eye makeup with others. • Make sure to clean your contact lenses exactly as your Ophthalmologist recommends.

