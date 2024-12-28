Ping pongers vie for honours as ATTD meet starts today

Share

The table tennis section of the Ibadan Recreation Club will be beehive of activities today and Monday as top table tennis players will be slugging it out at the 2nd African Table Tennis in Diaspora tournament.

Speaking after the draws conducted where the 32 players were separated into different groups, the Coordinator and head of organising team, Wale Ajetunmobi, said they were going to be having mainly men’s singles.

“The four players from Ghana are supposed to have arrived on Saturday and most of the other players across Nigeria are already in Ibadan for the tournament,” he said.

“This is the second edition and most importantly, an opportunity for most of these top players to showcase what they can do.

“The organisers, African Table Tennis in Diaspora, apart from the tournament here in Nigeria, have done several table tennis tournaments in the US.

“This is an opportunity to discover new Toriolas, new Aruna and the likes while also giving back to society.”

Nigeria’s top two ranked players, Matthew Kuti (No 1) and Mueez Adegoke (No 2), are both in town for the championship.

