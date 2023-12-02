PIND: Why We Sponsor DAME Award For Niger Delta Development Reporting

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) has, in a statement, explained the rationale behind the sponsorship of The PIND Prize for Niger Delta Development Reporting at the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME). This will be the second time PIND is sponsoring this prize.

It was stated in the statement, signed by its Knowledge Management & Communications Manager, Helen BasseyOsijo, that the award is meant to reward solution journalism reports on issues within the Niger Delta that align with its interests and focus areas. Bassey-Osijo listed the focus areas to include Reducing Poverty, Powering Coastal Communities, Nurturing Youth Employment, Fostering Stability, and Empowering Local Organisations.

Others are: Influencing Governments Policies, Programmes & Practices, Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI). Following an intense judging process, a winner and two runners-up would emerge and will be awarded their prizes at the DAME awards on Sunday, December 10, at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

She said: “The PIND media grant was initiated in 2019 to share its successful development models, approaches, and lessons from its experiences and partners in the Niger Delta region. “The goal is also to highlight innovations promoting propoor development, advocacy, and awareness of significant issues limiting economic development and peace building in the region.

“In 2022, PIND chose to channel the grant towards sponsorship of a media award in development journalism on the platform of DAME.” DAME, an annual media awards scheme, set up to re – ward outstanding performance in the mass media, was established in 1992 as a non-profit organisation to stimulate and celebrate excellence, talent, and enterprise within the press.

With the media grant, PIND believes journalists reporting on the Niger Delta can go beyond routine coverage of the region to empower different stakeholders with information that can transform people’s lives, especially marginalised populations.

It expects that the quality and quantity of coverage will promote understanding, pracice and behavior change, recognition and the adoption of its development models.