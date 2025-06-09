PIND Trains N’Delta Youths On Conflict Early Warning, Peacebuilding

Share

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) has trained 90 young people in conflict prevention, early warning systems, and community-level peacebuilding.

The two-day Niger Delta Peace Champions Workshop, held in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state, brought together youths from across the region to equip them with essential skills for promoting peace and stability.

Speaking at the workshop, Effiong Essien, Acting Executive Director of PIND, described young people as catalysts for peace, adding that the transformative power of youth-led peacebuilding cannot be overstated.

