PIND Trains 90 N’Delta Youths On Conflict Early Warning, Peacebuilding

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) has trained 90 young people from across the region on conflict prevention, early warning systems, and grassroots peacebuilding.

The two-day 2025 Niger Delta Peace Champions Workshop, held in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, brought together youths from the nine Niger Delta states to equip them with vital skills for promoting peace and fostering community stability.

Speaking at the event, PIND’s Acting Executive Director, Effiong Essien, described young people as catalysts for peace, emphasizing the transformative power of youth-led peacebuilding.

He commended Akwa Ibom State for its model of peaceful coexistence and community-driven development.

“This workshop underscores PIND’s commitment to fostering youth-led, data-driven, and community-based peacebuilding in the Niger Delta,” Essien said.

“By investing in human capital and promoting inter-community cooperation, the initiative strengthens local resilience to conflict and drives economic and social progress.”

David Udofia, Peacebuilding Programme Manager at PIND, said the participants — referred to as Peace Champions — have been equipped to return to their communities as agents of positive change.

“Peacebuilding begins with preparation, vision, and collaboration. These champions are returning to their communities not only with new skills but with a renewed commitment to transform their environments,” he said.

The Peace Champions, aged between 18 and 35, were trained on PIND’s SMS-based Conflict Early Warning and Early Response (EWER) system — a real-time tool for conflict monitoring and grassroots intervention.

Participants also engaged in interactive sessions on mindset transformation, conflict analysis and management, leadership, volunteerism, and entrepreneurship.

Facilitators included Nwamara Amadikwa, CEO of Amy6015 Global Enterprise, as well as PIND’s peacebuilding experts: Afeno Odomovo, Chukwudi Njoku, and Abiodun Akanbi.

