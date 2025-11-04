New Telegraph

November 4, 2025
PIND, Okomu Oil Seal N1.2bn Partnership To Advance Host Community Devt

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) and Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc (OOPC) have signed a landmark N1.2 billion partnership agreement to drive peacebuilding, livelihood improvement, and inclusive development across OOPC’s host communities in Edo State.

Anchored on a threeyear Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024 and strengthened by a new Project-Specific Agreement for 2026, the partnership represents a bold commitment to sustainable corporate responsibility, shared prosperity, and lasting peace in Nigeria’s oil-producing region.

Managing Director of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, Dr. Graham Hefer, said: “At Okomu, we believe sustainable business must go hand in hand with shared prosperity. “This partnership with PIND reinforces our commitment to peace, partnership, and the well-being of our host communities through long-term, measurable impact.”

The 2026 CSR Programme will address critical development priorities identified through a joint community needs assessment, focusing on five key thematic areas — peacebuilding and conflict prevention.

