PIND, Okomu Oil Seal N1.2bn Partnership To Advance Host Community Devt

The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) and Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc (OOPC) have signed a landmark N1.2 billion partnership agreement to drive peacebuilding, livelihood improvement, and inclusive development across OOPC’s host communities in Edo State.

Anchored on a threeyear Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024 and strengthened by a new Project-Specific Agreement for 2026, the partnership represents a bold commitment to sustainable corporate responsibility, shared prosperity, and lasting peace in Nigeria’s oil-producing region.

Managing Director of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, Dr. Graham Hefer, said: “At Okomu, we believe sustainable business must go hand in hand with shared prosperity. “This partnership with PIND reinforces our commitment to peace, partnership, and the well-being of our host communities through long-term, measurable impact.”

The 2026 CSR Programme will address critical development priorities identified through a joint community needs assessment, focusing on five key thematic areas — peacebuilding and conflict prevention.